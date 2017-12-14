Disney Bought Fox, X-Men Returning To Marvel Vs. Capcom Is Now Possible

This morning’s huge acquisition between Disney and 21st Century Fox is a landmark deal, and while some business folks may be talking about its repercussions, fans are mostly thrilled by the idea that Marvel has now retained the rights to both the X-Men and Fantastic Four universes, as well as good ol’ Deadpool.

But movies and TV shows aren’t the only thing that can benefit from the acquisition. With the X-Men and other characters now back in the Marvel fold, Capcom could easily benefit again with its Marvel vs. Capcom franchise – though how it will benefit has yet to be seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The publisher released Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite earlier this year, and while we enjoyed what it had to offer, the game faced severe fan backlash because of some missing favorites, including Wolverine, Magneto, Sentinel and others that were hits in previous Marvel vs. Capcom games.

Obviously, Fox’s holding the rights to these characters had something to do with it, but now that this merger is set to go, Capcom could very well have clearance to re-add these characters into their universe. Now it’s just a question of how they’ll do it.

There have been rumors making the rounds that Wolverine and company could be re-added with a second season of the game. Capcom is no stranger to stretching out its fighting games with seasons, as it just announced a third one for Street Fighter V featuring the return of classic favorites like Sakura and Sagat. So the possibility of bringing a number of familiar heroes back to boost sales of the game wouldn’t be unheard of – and now Fox won’t stand in the way.

Of course, there’s also the possibility that Capcom could save the characters’ return for an all new Marvel vs. Capcom game. Infinite‘s sales aren’t quite as strong as they could’ve been, but interest in the series remains high, especially with recurring sales of the previously re-released Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 – which, by the way, does feature various X-Men characters, like Wolverine, Magneto and X-23. Whether we’ll see Marvel vs. Capcom 4 or whatever it’s called anytime soon has yet to be seen, but there’s nothing standing in the way now of bringing back those favorites.

There’s also another area that Capcom could cover – older games in the Versus series. The company is no stranger to revisiting classic games for new compilations, as its recently announced Street Fighter Collection points out. So why not go all-out and release a Marvel vs. Capcom compilation that includes the first two games in the series, along with other favorites like Marvel Superheroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men Vs. Street Fighter and even X-Men: Children of the Atom? If Capcom has a strong deal in place with Marvel, there’s no reason this shouldn’t happen.

Capcom hasn’t said anything regarding the merger, but you can bet that some kind of plan is forming to bring back Marvel vs. Capcom in a big way, whether it’s extending the life of Infinite or bringing something new (or classic) to the table. Whatever the case, we hope to see these results sooner rather than later. We need to Berzerker Barrage again.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.