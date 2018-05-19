Disney Heroes: Battle Mode Launch Trailer

After seeing Wreck-it Ralph in today’s overflow of Kingdom Hearts 3 news, many may be craving even more of that Disney goodness. Never fear, because there’s a game available right now to quench that child-like craving where iOS and Android players can battle it out with some of their favourite characters! To celebrate, check out the latest launch trailer for Disney Heroes: Battle Mode below – no capes required!

Be a hero. No cape required. Download & Play now: https://t.co/Loxm64hQ6V pic.twitter.com/mjI0A9cO0y — Disney Mobile (@disneymobile) May 17, 2018

“Welcome to the digital City… and enjoy it while you can. A wicked virus is corrupting every pixel, turning even the heroes’ own friends and family against them! Pull together the best teams for the job, equip powerful gear, and battle against incredible odds to save your fellow heroes,” boasts the game’s official description. The now available RPG starring both Disney and Pixar characters offers an entertaining experience that includes Zootopia, Toy Story, and much more!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Collect & battle with 25 Disney & Pixar heroes, including the Incredibles, Wreck-It Ralph, Buzz Lightyear, Captain Jack Sparrow, Judy Hopps, WALL•E, Mike Wazowski & more!

Team up for missions and special campaigns

Upgrade your characters with epic abilities & gear

Explore a new digital world & save your fellow heroes!

The adventure is a fun one, allowing players to pick the characters they want to represent and rank them up through organic play time. The arena is also pretty dope, with a campaign that offers an enjoyable storyline that players can take with them on the go.

The game in itself is free-to-play, though like most mobile games of that nature – there are in-game purchases that can be used to progress the game further. The team has notated that they are looking at a few more player-friend reworks regarding this system, though the title did just release so there might be a little bit of a wait time.

Disney Heroes: Battle Mode is available now for iOS and Android devices.

Had a chance to check it out yet? What Disney characters do you hope to see added in potential future updates? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and happy gaming!