Disney Illusion Island Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

Disney Illusion Island is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch this month, and when it does, the game will have an accompanying pre-order bonus from Walmart. When the physical copy of the game arrives, it will be accompanied by a luggage tag featuring one of the game’s four playable characters: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, or Goofy. The luggage tag will be received at random, so Disney fans will just have to hope that they end up with their personal favorite of the Fab Four. Regardless of which one they receive, it should be the perfect extra for those that like to travel to Disney Parks!

An image of the pre-order bonus can be found below. Readers interested in pre-ordering Disney Illusion Island from Walmart can do so right here. The game will retail for $39.99.

A Nintendo Switch exclusive, Disney Illusion Island is a 2D platforming game that can be played solo, or with up to three other players locally. In the game, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have been lured to the island of Monoth. Three Tomes of Knowledge have been stolen by bandits, and the island’s inhabitants have requested help in getting them back. Unlike most platformers, Disney Illusion Island features no combat, focusing solely on jumping and exploration; Mickey and friends won’t be able to damage enemies and opponents, so players will have to rely purely on platforming prowess! The game also features some Metroidvania elements, as players will have to unlock abilities before they can open up new areas of an interconnected map.

Disney Illusion Island‘s gameplay and animated style has seen a lot of positive attention from Nintendo Switch fans since the game was first announced. It remains to be seen whether the game will be able to rank with some of Disney’s best, but developer Dlala Studios is looking at several classics for inspiration. Hopefully the finished product will prove to be enjoyable for both hardcore Disney buffs, as well as fans of the platforming genre!

Are you looking forward to Disney Illusion Island? Do you plan on snagging this pre-order bonus?