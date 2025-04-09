Marvel Rivals Improves FPS With This New Feature

Since Marvel Rivals released, players have seen a ton of new content with new heroes, skins, and more. However, some gamers have been asking for a bit more time on basic quality-of-life improvements. And now, a new update from NetEase delivers on this request in the form of a new experimental feature for PC players. Gamers jumping into the superhero shooter on PC have reported issues with performance and crashes, largely due to the high memory used by the game. Now, NetEase is hoping it has found a solution for PC gamers to improve Marvel Rivals performance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new experimental feature is a Switch Shader Compilation mode, which will arrive with the upcoming Season 2 update to Marvel Rivals on April 11th. Players on PC can activate the feature once the new update arrives, potentially helping to improve FPS and the overall performance of the game on PC. The primary improvements offered by the Switch Shader Compilation Mode are a dramatic reduction in memory usage, which should reduce FPS drops, frozen visuals, and crashes related to memory shortages. The shader compilation process runs only when first entering Marvel Rivals after a new game version or graphics driver update.

Two new skins arrive in Marvel Rivals alongside the season 2 Battle Pass

In particular, this feature could be helpful for players who are running Marvel Rivals on a PC with 16GB of RAM or less, especially if you’ve had FPS drop issues or frequent crashes. The feature can be turned back off once enabled, so if that has been an issue for you in the past, it may well be worth giving this a try when it becomes available with the Season 2 patch.

New Marvel Rivals Feature Could Cause Minor Issues for PC Players

Although this new experimental feature is promising, NetEase warns there are still a few known issues with Switch Shader Compliation mode. Players enabling the new mode for their PC Marvel Rivals experience could encounter the following issues:

In each new match, some materials might initially render abnormally for a few frames before returning to their usual state. Rest assured, rendering will behave normally for the remainder of the match.

In each new match, you may encounter a slight stutter during the first rendering of certain materials, after which the frames stabilize into a smooth, continuous flow.

On systems with a limited number of CPU threads (6 or fewer), enabling both the Switch Shader Compilation Mode and AMD FSR3 Frame Generation concurrently might induce additional stutters.

Ultron is coming, now with better FPS for PC players, hopefully

Because this is an experimental feature, it’s quite possible that changes will be coming as NetEase gets player feedback on issues like the above and overall improvements to PC performance. To use the Switch Shader Complilation Mode, players on PC will need to enable it in their PC launcher.

Have you had issues running Marvel Rivals on PC? Will you give this new feature a try? Let us know in the comments below!