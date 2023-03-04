New Disney Lorcana Card Hints at New Mechanic

Disney Lorcana's weekly card release seems to hint that the game will use a mechanic familiar to Magic: The Gathering players. Ravensburger is continuing its weekly reveals of new Disney Lorcana cards, with a brand new "White Rabbit's Pocket Watch" item revealed this week. Like previous reveals, the White Rabbit's Pocket Watch item seems to hint at some gameplay mechanics. In particular, this card can grant a character "Rush," a keyword that allows them to challenge the turn they're played. This seemingly implies that without Rush, Disney Lorcana character cards have an equivalent to summoning sickness, a mechanic from Magic: The Gathering that prevents a character from attacking on the turn its summoned. You can check out the new item down below:

Disney Lorcana is a new trading card game set to be published by Ravensburger this fall. Each player is an "Illumineer," a sorcerer with the ability to summon various characters from across Disney's many stories. Characters summoned by players are "Glimmers" of actual Disney characters, and the game will involve quests of some kind along with an overarching storyline. Ravensburger hopes that Disney Lorcana will be an equivalent to Magic: The Gathering or Pokemon Trading Card Game, with plans to support a robust organized play system and quarterly releases.

Gameplay details about Disney Lorcana are currently unclear, although each new release seems to tease out more details. For instance, the recently revealed "Healing Glow" card seems to indicate that characters will retain their damage at the end of a round, a notable deviation from Magic: The Gathering, but closer in line to the Pokemon Trading Card Game. However, today's reveal hinted at a different mechanic similar to Magic: The Gathering, so longtime TCG players will probably recognize parts of Disney Lorcana no matter what their background is.

Disney Lorcana will officially be launched in August. Expect to hear much more news in the coming weeks.