Disney Lorcana’s Donald Duck Piggy Bank Combo Is a Reign of Jafar Powerhouse (Exclusive)

Ravensburger revealed a bevy of details on Disney Lorcana’s next chapter today, and the even better news is that fans won’t have to wait long to get more Lorcana in their collections, as the highly anticipated Reign of Jafar is hitting stores relatively soon. While Jafar is currently sitting on the throne, Disney’s heroes are ready for an epic fight to take him down, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at a powerful combo between the lovable Donald Duck and a key item known as The Nephews’ Piggy Bank. You can check out the big new cards below, and here’s why they make for such an impressive combo.

First, let’s take a look at Donald Duck (Coin Collector), which is an 8-cost 4 strength and 8 willpower card with 2 Quest. The 8 cost is substantial, but so is the 8 willpower, and the 2 quest coupled with that is nice on its own. It gets better with the ability Here, Piggy, Piggy, which says for each item named The Nephews’ Piggy Bank you have in play, you pay 2 fewer resources to play this character. Then, when Donald is played, all of your other characters gain the ability to exhaust themselves and draw a card this turn, which could instantly bolster the options you have in later turns.

Now let’s look at The Nephews’ Piggy Bank, which is an Item card that costs 2 resources. The card has two abilities of its own, including Inside Job, which says if you have a character named Donald Duck in play, you pay 1 less resource to play the item. So, not only can you reduce the cost of the Piggy Bank if you happen to have a Donald on the board already, but then you can reduce the high 8 cost Donald Duck card to a more manageable 6. That’s not all, though, as if you play Piggy Bank, you gain the Payoff ability, which lets you exhaust it and choose a character to get -1 attack until the start of your next turn.

Not only do both cards have ways to reduce their costs, but they can also affect your other cards and the opponent’s cards in different ways, and Donald, at his core, is already a powerful and useful card from turn to turn. Plus, both cards feature delightful artwork, making this a combo you will at least want to give a try when Reign of Jafar finally releases. You can find the official description below.

“Dive into the enchanting yet perilous world of Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar Chapter 8, where the cunning sorcerer has transformed Archazia’s Island into a dark fortress of his own design. Experience the thrill of strategy and adventure as you navigate Jafar’s reign, the most formidable challenge Lorcana has ever encountered. Unleash your inner hero and join the fight to reclaim the island from his sinister grasp—perfect for fans and collectors alike!”

What do you think of the new cards, and which cards in Reign of Jafar are you most excited to test out? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Disney Lorcana with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!