Darkwing Duck is Finally Coming to Disney Lorcana, but When?

Ravensburger pulled the curtain back on its big second chapter plans for Disney Lorcana, and those plans featured several often-requested additions and features for the game. That said, there is one addition that has perhaps led everything else as far as fan requests, and while the answer has always been not at this time or not yet, that has now changed. After an outpouring of fan feedback, Darkwing Duck is finally joining the roster of Disney Lorcana, and while we don’t have any artwork to share just yet, he is not joining the game alone, as the villainous Megavolt will also be appearing in the game. The big question is now, when is it happening?

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s where things get more vague. While we don’t have an exact set or release date for Darkwing’s Lorcana debut, we do know it is officially happening in 2026. So far, the rest of 2025 includes Reign of Jafar, Fabled, and Whispers in the Well, so we don’t know the roadmap of sets yet for 2026. Hopefully, Darkwing makes his debut earlier in the year though, as his inclusion would be a great way to kick off 2026 for the game.

As for other characters, there are too many to choose from, and hopefully, we get to see a bevy of fun oddballs make the move to Lorcana. In addition to Darkwing Duck and Megavolt, other likely additions would be Launchpad McQuack, Rosalyn Mallard, Morgana Macabre, Drake Mallard, Quackerjack, Bushroot, and Honker Muddlefoot, just to name a few.

Honestly though, just having Darkwing is huge, and now you can just about your a deck completely made up of 90s afternoon cartoon favorites. There’s plenty to get hyped about for Lorcana throughout the rest of the year and beyond as well, and many of the new elements will come into play with the release of set 9 Fabled.

Fabled will bring in changes to which sets are available for competitive play and will also introduce two new rarities to collect. There will also be other fan favorite franchises joining the game, including Bambi and A Goofy Movie, which will be part of Reign of Jafar and Fabled, respectively. You can find the official description for Reign of Jafar below.

“Dive into the enchanting yet perilous world of Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar Chapter 8, where the cunning sorcerer has transformed Archazia’s Island into a dark fortress of his own design. Experience the thrill of strategy and adventure as you navigate Jafar’s reign, the most formidable challenge Lorcana has ever encountered. Unleash your inner hero and join the fight to reclaim the island from his sinister grasp—perfect for fans and collectors alike!”

Are you excited for Darkwing Duck’s Disney Lorcana debut? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Disney Lorcana and Tabletop gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!