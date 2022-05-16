Disney Speedstorm Reveals Newest Track

✖

Over the last few weeks, Disney Speedstorm has revealed a handful of new characters, as well as some of the locations players will be able to race through. The game's developers have now pulled back the curtain on a new course, this one based on Disney's animated adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. The track features a number of callbacks to the 1991 film, including obstacles inspired by the Beast's kitchen, the enchanted rose, and more. The new video also showcases both Belle and the Beast, who will appear in the game as playable racers.

The trailer featuring the new track can be found embedded below.

Be our guest and feast your eyes on this never-before-seen Beauty and the Beast-inspired track! Pre-register on https://t.co/sjKN6zF05L and you can be among the first guests to experience the #DisneySpeedstorm racing adventures! #BeautyandtheBeast pic.twitter.com/NPN872OgO9 — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) May 10, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Disney Speedstorm, the game is an upcoming free-to-play racer, featuring various characters from the films of Disney and Pixar. In addition to Belle and the Beast, the game has already revealed several other playable characters, including Donald, Baloo, Mickey Mouse, Jack Sparrow, and Mulan. As evidenced by the trailer above, the courses will also take inspiration from various Disney films, including Pirates of the Caribbean, The Jungle Book, and Hercules.

While the developers have slowly pulled back the curtain on elements from the game, there's still quite a bit we don't know about Disney Speedstorm, including when it will release, or how the game's free-to-play aspect will work in practice. The new course above has some impressive colors on display, and it looks like something Disney fans will flock to, once it's made available. Of course, as with any free-to-play game, it's all going to come down to execution, and how the developers manage to make it fair for those with less money to spend. Hopefully, fans won't be kept waiting too much longer for more information on the game!

Disney Speedstorm is set to release later this year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

