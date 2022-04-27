Disney Speedstorm Platforms Revealed

✖

Disney Speedstorm was first revealed during a Nintendo Direct presentation earlier this year, but specific platforms outside of Nintendo Switch were not revealed at the time. This week, the game's official Twitter account revealed a new gameplay video, in which all of the game's platforms could also be seen. When the free-to-play racer releases, players will have the option of downloading the game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Unfortunately, no specific release date has been announced, but Speedstorm is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

The new gameplay video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Disney Speedstorm is a racer that will feature a variety of Disney and Pixar characters. So far, several racers have been revealed for the game, including Mowgli, Baloo, Mickey Mouse, Jack Sparrow, Belle, Mulan, and more. The game will also feature environments based on different properties, including The Jungle Book, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Hercules. From what's been shown so far, it already seems like the game will feature a lot of fan service, and the free-to-play aspect could help it draw in a big audience.

Disney Speedstorm already has an impressive roster, but it will be interesting to see which Disney characters and franchises are represented at launch! At this time, there have been no Marvel or Star Wars characters revealed for the racer, but it seems like a distinct possibility that some could appear. If Disney Speedstorm finds a strong following, it's possible we could see characters and courses added to coincide with new movies, or new shows appearing on Disney+. It's a model that has worked quite well for Fortnite, and it's one that could help push Disney Speedstorm in a big way, if implemented well. For now, we'll just have to wait and see!

Pre-registration for Disney Speedstorm has already begun. Readers can find out more right here.

Are you looking forward to Disney Speedstorm? Do you plan on checking out the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!