Yo ho, yo ho: it’s a pirate’s life for Disney Speedstorm. The new Pirates of the Caribbean-based Season 9, “Looking for Trouble,” features a new game mode for treasure hunters, a total of six new racers, and an all-new track expansion of the “Pirate’s Life” environment inspired by the classic Disney park attraction-turned-film franchise. Disney Speedstorm Season 9 spans two parts and runs August 13—September 12 on consoles, PC, and the just-launched mobile version.

Below is everything you need to know about Disney Speedstorm “Looking for Trouble,” how to unlock the Pirates of the Caribbean racers, and the Treasure Rush game mode. Keep reading for this season’s free Disney Speedstorm gift codes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Unlock Pirates of the Caribbean Racers in Disney Speedstorm Season 9

Will Turner, Davy Jones, Tia Dalma, and Hector Barbossa are joining Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean racers collection. Will Turner can be unlocked via the free tier of the Golden Pass in Part 1 (available starting August 13) and Part 2, and Davy Jones is unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 1 (available starting August 13).

Hector Barbossa will be unlockable via the premium tier of the upcoming Golden Pass Part 2, with Tia Dalma becoming unlockable via the Season Tour in both Parts (racer shards can be earned in the upcoming Chapter 5, Node 13, and Chapter 6, Node 15).

Players who purchase the Golden Pass ($9.99/€9.99 or equivalent in local currency) will immediately unlock Will Turner. Players who purchase the Golden Pass Bundle ($19.99/€19.99 or equivalent in local currency) will immediately unlock Will Turner, Davy Jones, and 15 tiers of the Golden Pass.

For players who opt not to purchase the Golden Pass or the Golden Pass Bundle, three of the four new racers are playable-only as guest racers in “Looking for Trouble: Chapter 1 – The Medallion Calls”:



Davy Jones (Chapter 1, Node 1)

Tia Dalma (Chapter 1, Node 3)

Hector Barbossa (Chapter 1, Node 5)

Disney Speedstorm Season 9: Pirates of the Caribbean Racers Unique Skills

CAPTAIN HECTOR BARBOSSA – THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL

Passive : Barbossastarts the race with a curse that makes him invulnerable but slower.The curse can be lifted by collecting cursed coins, making him recoverfull speed but losing invulnerability.

: Barbossastarts the race with a curse that makes him invulnerable but slower.The curse can be lifted by collecting cursed coins, making him recoverfull speed but losing invulnerability. Normal Activation :Several skeleton hands appear on the racetrack in front of Barbossa,slowing opponents down on contact and generating a cursed coin.

:Several skeleton hands appear on the racetrack in front of Barbossa,slowing opponents down on contact and generating a cursed coin. Charged Activation:Skeleton hands spawn around Barbossa for an average period of time,slowing opponents that get close to him and generating a cursed coin forBarbossa.

DAVY JONES – UNLEASH THE KRAKEN

Normal Activation :Davy Jones calls forth a very small number of tentacles. The tentaclesappear right in front of him one at a time, giving him a push andstunning opponents.

:Davy Jones calls forth a very small number of tentacles. The tentaclesappear right in front of him one at a time, giving him a push andstunning opponents. Charged Activation: DavyJones calls forth a very small number of tentacles. They appear inwaves, stunning opponents and giving him a push if he drives over them.

TIA DALMA – TRUE FORM

Normal Activation :Tia Dalma gains a shield of crabs for a moderate time, which extends toany racer she touches. When she grants a shield, she collects a Pieceof Eight. After collecting Nine Pieces of Eight, Tia Dalma adopts hertrue form as goddess Calypso, creating a whirlpool around herself thatpushes opponents away.

:Tia Dalma gains a shield of crabs for a moderate time, which extends toany racer she touches. When she grants a shield, she collects a Pieceof Eight. After collecting Nine Pieces of Eight, Tia Dalma adopts hertrue form as goddess Calypso, creating a whirlpool around herself thatpushes opponents away. Charged Activation: TiaDalma channels the power of the sea to generate boost fuel for amoderate time. Whenever she touches a Racer, she grants themlong-lasting fuel generation, and collects a Piece of Eight. Aftercollecting Nine Pieces of Eight, Tia Dalma adopts her true form asgoddess Calypso, creating a whirlpool around herself that pushesopponents away.

WILL TURNER – HONEST PIRATE

Normal Activation :Will adopts a counteroffensive stance for a moderate time, guarding himfrom one attack. When it ends, he ripostes with a push. If an opponentis caught in the push, the skill is refunded.

:Will adopts a counteroffensive stance for a moderate time, guarding himfrom one attack. When it ends, he ripostes with a push. If an opponentis caught in the push, the skill is refunded. Charged Activation:Will adopts an agile stance for a moderate time. Whenever he overtakesan opponent or is overtaken himself, he pushes himself forward.

Disney Speedstorm Season 9: Pirates of the Caribbean Crew Members

Carina Barbossa (Epic)

(Epic) Maccus (Epic)

(Epic) Rock Crabs (Epic)

(Epic) Henry Turner (Epic)



(Epic) Captain Sao Feng (Rare)

(Rare) Bo’sun (Rare)



(Rare) Theodore Groves (Rare)



(Rare) Cotton (Common)



(Common) Ian Mercer (Common)



(Common) Shansa (Common)



(Common) Bootstrap Bill Turner (Rare)



(Rare) Prison Dog (Common)



Disney Speedstorm Season 9: Mid-Season Racers

Disney Speedstorm Season 9’s mid-season racers can soon be unlocked via the shop and upcoming Limited Events. New racers Cruella De Vil (from 1961’s 101 Dalmatians) and Maleficent (from 1959’s Sleeping Beauty) will bring the game’s character roster to 69 racers, with even more to come in the Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Season 10 in September.

Disney Speedstorm Season 9 Treasure Rush Game Mode

Treasure Rush is a new game mode joining Floating Objects, Last One Standing, Single Skill, Fog Challenge, Color Match, and Follow the Leader. Treasure Rush “will task players with gathering specialcollectibles during races,” according to publisher Gameloft. “Your driving skills will be pushed to thelimit as you try to juggle picking up as many collectibles as possiblewhile still trying to win the race.”

Collectibles will be converted into currency — yellow Season Coins spendable in the shop, or purple Upgrade Coins to power up racers — based on race position (1st-8th). The Time Limited Event will “initially” be playable on weekends, according to Gameloft.

Disney Speedstorm Free Codes August 2024

Here are seasonal free Disney Speedstorm codes that can be redeemed in-game via the “Redeem Code” section on the settings or on the Gameloft website. Power up me ‘earties, yo ho!



FERRYMAN (101 Upgrade Coins)

FIRSTMATE (600 Vanity Coins)

LOCKER (10 Tokens)

CALYPSO (1959 Season Coins)



FULLSTEAMAHEAD (Expires September 15, 2024)

PRIDE2024 (Expires June 2025)

DS_MOBILELAUNCH

