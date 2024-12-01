Classic Disney Games Less Than $1 in Bundle Deal (Includes Star Wars, LEGO, & Indiana Jones)

Classic Disney games — including classic Star Wars games, classic LEGO games, classic Indiana Jones games, Monkey Island games, and classic Pirates of the Caribbean games — are currently dirt cheap thanks to a new Black Friday deal on Humble Bundle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, Humble Bundle has 17 different classic Disney games for just $10, making each game cheaper than $1 a pop. That said, because the proceeds go to charity, those who want can pay more. As Humble Bundle notes, there is over $224 of value across the 17 games.

Aa for the charity featured, it is Starlight Children’s Foundation, which Humble Bundle describes as an organization that “delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families” since 1982.

As for the games included, they are as follows: LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean The Video Game, LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures, LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues, LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars, The Curse of Monkey Island, The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition, Monkey Island 2: Special Edition, Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb, Star Wars Empire at War: Gold Pack, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga, Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, Star Wars Republic Commando, and Star Wars Rebellion.

“Journey into the wonderful past with these beloved Disney franchises,” reads an official pitch of the bundle. “Build your favorite heroes in LEGO games featuring Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and the Pirates of the Caribbean. Speaking of pirates, join Guybrush Threepwood in a collection of Monkey Island adventures or travel to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic and Republic Commando. Delve into a deep catalog of Disney Classics and help support the Starlight Children’s Foundation with your purchase!”

It is worth noting the bundle dishes out Steam keys. To this end, more than 11,000 bundles have already been sold, raising nearly $18,000 for charity.

For more coverage on all things gaming — including all of the latest gaming news, all of the latest gaming rumors and leaks, and all of the latest gaming deals — click here.