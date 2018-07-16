Disney’s Villainous Board Game is Now Available to Order

Disney’s Villainous board game from Wonder Forge allows you to take on the role of Maleficent, Jafar, Ursula, Captain Hook, Queen of Hearts, or Prince John in an attempt to pull off evil schemes. In other words, it’s a board game where you’re the Disney villain and are rewarded for doing villainous things.

Shipping is slated for July 29th and it's covered by Amazon's pre-order guarantee. So you won't be charged until it ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that your order and the ship date.

As noted, you can take control of one of six Disney villains in the game. Each villain has their own storyline that’s based on the events of their movies – Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, and Robin Hood. Each villain also has their own board (their “realm” as it were), villain deck, fate deck, guide, and token. The fate deck includes heroes like Ariel, Aladdin, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Robin Hood, and Dormouse that can be used to thwart the villain’s plans.

Each turn, the player moves to one of four locations in their realm, then takes actions that correspond with that space. There are different actions associated with each space and players can take those actions in any order that they see fit. Villains draw cards from their villain deck, which helps them move closer to their objective. Heroes picked from the fate deck can impede the villain’s progress and players are encouraged to use these fate cards to foil the plans of their fellow players while simultaneously working to achieve their own goals. As the game tagline notes, “the worst takes all”.

Each villain exists only in their own realm, so there aren’t any crossover opportunities here, but there is loads of replayability potential. As you familiarize yourself with each villain’s individual style, you will become more adept at utilizing their decks to achieve victory.

Basically, Disney Villainous looks like it will absolute must-have for family game night.

