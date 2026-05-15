Disney Villainous Delivers Its Biggest Set Yet, And Finally Brings Three Beloved Villains To The Game (Exclusive)

Some of the best characters in Disney’s extensive catalog are also some of its greatest villains, and over the past few years, Disney Villains have truly thrived. These days you’ll find comics, games, and films dedicated to the most villainous of Disney characters, and now the popular Disney Villainous series has revealed a new set that not only , but features four playable villains altogether, and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

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Ravensburger has revealed the newest addition to the Disney Villainous franchise, and it’s fittingly titled Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing. I say fittingly titled because in addition to three iconic villains from games past, the new set features the debut of beloved Hocus Pocus favorites the Sanderson Sisters as playable characters. Winifred, Mary, and Sarah will work as a single playable villain in the set, but they aren’t alone, as Darkness Brewing will also feature Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, the Evil Queen from Snow White, and Ursula from The Little Mermaid, and the game goes up for pre-order at Target on Sunday morning.

Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing Is The Perfect Place To Jump Into the Franchise

Most Disney Villainous expansion sets either feature two new playable villains or a single playable villain, but Darkness Brewing is included four playable villains in one set, and if you break that out into individual characters, there’s actually six characters in all in the box. This is the perfect place for a new fan to jump into the game, as you’ll get three previous icons from past games, a new playable character, and special movers with an alternate gradient finish for the previous playable characters.

“For our established players and fans of Disney Villainous, our standard, two-Villain, and occasional single-villain offerings are the perfect way to grow their collections,” said Brenna Noonan, Games Product Manager for Ravensburger North America. “New players though, they want to have a few more options to choose from when they first dive into the game. The introduction of a popular character like The Sanderson Sisters ahead of the game’s tenth anniversary is the perfect time for us to launch a bigger box of Villains so new fans of Disney’s Hocus Pocus can buy one product and start playing immediately.”

When you play the Sanderson Sisters, your goal is to find a way to live forever, and to that end, you’ll need to brew the life potion and have one of the heroes (which include Max, Danni, or Allison) drink it to win the game. If you prefer to just add the Sanderson Sisters to the game, you can do so with the Come, We Fly expansion later this year.

This is perfect timing for Hocus Pocus fans too, as Hocus Pocus 3 is on the way to continue the adventures of the Sanderson Sisters. If you want to jump in, Disney Villainous: Darkness Brewing will be available to pre-order at Target on Sunday here for $29.99. You can also pick up the Disney Villainous: Success At Any Cost standalone expansion, which brings Coco’s Ernesto de la Cruz to the game, and that will be available at Target as well starting on Sunday.

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