Critical Role Video Game is Still in The Works Despite Lack of Updates

It’s been five years since Critical Role first announced it was working on a video game. The entertainment company, which began as a Dungeons & Dragons actual play podcast, has already spawned quite a few spin-offs. There are Critical Role novels, animated TV series, and merch sharing shelves with official D&D goodies. Last year, Critical Role even launched its own Daggerheart TTRPG. But one thing fans still don’t have is the long-promised video game set in the world of Exandria. Thankfully, new intel confirms it hasn’t been cancelled.

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These days, when fans don’t hear about a game for a while, we start to get worried. Even big, promising projects like Giant Skull’s D&D video game can get axed without warning. So, as time goes on with few to no firm details about the Critical Role video game, fans are understandably wondering if it’s still happening. In a recent interview on the Mythical Kitchen podcast, Laura Bailey confirms the game is very much still alive and well. Here’s what we know.

Laura Bailey Confirms Critical Role Video Game is Still “Moving and Shaking”

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Though it was first teased back in 2021, the Critical Role game got its first concrete details last year. Specifically, we now know that the team is working with developer AdHoc to bring the game to life. AdHoc is best known for its wildly popular superhero video game, Dispatch, which Critical Role co-produced. The voice cast for the game also involved several Critical Role cast members, including Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, and Matt Mercer.

In fact, like much of the Critical Role cast, Laura Bailey has worked as a voice actor on a number of big video games. Most notably, she voiced Abby in The Last of Us Part 2. But during her interview on the Mythical Kitchen show, the conversation naturally turned to the long-awaited video game set in Exandria. Though not confirmed, it’s likely that Bailey and much of the Critical Role cast will be involved as voice actors for the game. And Bailey’s words on June 16th confirm that the game is very much still in the works.

“There’s a lot of work being done,” she told Mythical Kitchen, adding that there are “a lot of fun things [she] gets to look at.” Beyond that, Bailey was pretty tight-lipped, noting she’s not yet allowed to say anything else. You can listen to Bailey’s interview in the Mythical Kitchen episode below, which I’ve set to start right as they’re discussing the Critical Role game.

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Though it doesn’t give us much in the way of new details, Bailey’s comments do seem to confirm that the Critical Role game isn’t just an idea, but something that is actively in pre-production or even early development stages. And for those eager to step into a video game version of Exandria, that’s very good news.

Beyond the fact that it’s still in progress, we know very little about the game, which is currently known as “Project Exandria.” Clearly, the game will be set in Exandria. It is also expected to feature characters from the Critical Role universe. Given AdHoc’s previous projects, many are expecting a choose-your-own adventure style narrative-driven game. But the genre, as well as most of the details, is yet to be revealed. But at the very least, we now know that a Critical Role video game is indeed still in our future. At least for now.

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