Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Launch Trailer is as Legendary as the Characters Themselves

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is finally upon us. Epic team clashes featuring the most epic heroes from the Final Fantasy franchise play out across enormous battlefields. Clashing swords, dazzling magic, and over-the-top summons define the latest entry in a series that has enchanted casual Final Fantasy fans and hardcore competitive gamers for years.

Personally, I can’t wait to face off against Sephiroth – he was my first video game crush, but there are tons of other characters to be excited about as well! Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now for PlayStation 4 players.

For more about the game:

“Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is now available and players can take to the legendary game to fight as their favourite hero, or villain, in epic 3 vs 3 battles. To commemorate the launch, a new video has arrived to show some of our favourites in action! It’s the perfect way to celebrate those iconic rivalries, while seeing some of our most beloved characters once more! Check it out in the trailer above.

“In partnership with Team Ninja from Koei Tecmo Games, Square Enix presents Dissidia Final Fantasy NT as a new and refreshing experience – a team-based brawler. Combining seamless gameplay, Final Fantasycharacters and breathtaking worlds from the past 30 years of the franchise, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT welcomes all gamers to the online battle arena with its renowned bravery combat system. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT allows you to choose from over 20 legendary FINAL FANTASY characters and battle in a 3-versus-3 arena. Call forth familiar summons like Ifrit, Shiva and Odin to dominate the opposing side. This is not your average fighter – this is your fantasy, your fight. Enter the arena in early 2018. A PlayStation Plus membership is needed for online play.

Final Fantasy, everything you could ever want – Over twenty playable Final Fantasy legends to play. Over ten iconic battle arenas. And legendary summons.

Welcome warrior, there’s a mode for all – A mode for every player, whether it’s competitive online matches, custom lobbies for friends only, offline matches versus AI, or training to learn and refine combat techniques.

The more you fight, the more you gain– After each battle, the player will receive experience points and Gil. With that, players can gain new skills and freely customize their character.

Only the brave survive – The bravery combat system allows a much deeper and more methodical approach to the fighting game genre, separating luck from skill. The way to win is to garner bravery points before unleashing critical HP attacks against your opponent.”

We can’t wait to see some of the crazy highlights from players, which we’re sure will be flooding YouTube and Twitch imminently. Do yourselves a favor: If you’re on the fence, check out some gameplay footage online, and stay tuned for more coverage!