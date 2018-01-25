Dissidia: Final Fantasy Is Loaded With All Kinds Of Voice Talent

Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT promises to be a big title for Square Enix next week, and an engaging multiplayer experience, especially for fans of the series. And the publisher is sparing no expense when it comes to making it sound like a one-of-a-kind experience, as it’s hired a number of fresh vocal talents to bring their characters to life.

The company released a mini-documentary, which can be seen above, that profiles the many voice actors that will be working with the team. These include a number of familiar favorites that worked on Final Fantasy games before, including the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grant George – Warrior of Light (Final Fantasy)

Natalie Lander – Terra Branford (Final Fantasy VI)

Steve Burton – Cloud Strife (Final Fantasy VII)

Doug Erholtz – Squall Leonheart (Final Fantasy VIII)

Bryce Papenbook – Zidane Tribal (Final Fantasy IX)

James Arnold Taylor – Tidus (Final Fantasy X)

Alli Hillis – Lightning (Final Fantasy XIII)

Ray Chase – Noctis Lucus Caelum (Final Fantasy XV)

This isn’t all, of course, but these seem to be the major names that the team wanted to profile.

The documentary is pretty lengthy, and looks at the involvement of each of the characters, and how they connect with their characters. They also talk about how the actors were able to find the distinctive voice for their heroes, as well as their favorite moments within the Final Fantasy series. It’s really in-depth, and gives you a good idea of what kind of hard work the actors are putting into their roles. You also see glimpses of how their characters appear in Dissidia, and, yeah, they’re pretty damn loyal character portrayals. Fans are going to be in for a treat with this.

Also, on top of that, we finally get to realize how to pronounce the name of Tidus. According to James Arnold Taylor, it’s “Tee-dus”. Granted, there will still be some of you that still call him “Tie-dus”, but, hey, now you got it from the official actor.

Now the real question is, which character are we going to start with when we get our hands on Dissidia: Final Fantasy, if only because there are so many good ones to choose from. Dang it.

Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT releases on January 30th for PlayStation 4.