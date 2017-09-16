Divinity: Original Sin 2 Crushes PUBG and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider on Steam

Despite its initial issues at launch, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is currently at the top of the charts on Steam. Even with Dishonored: Death of the Outsider’s release, the Kickstarter giant still managed to claim that coveted number one spot.

When the game first released, it was instantly hit with bad luck. Because of a fire nearby, a massive power outage was the result causing the entire area, including the studio’s home, to be left in the dark. Usually when a game drops, there are always a few tweaks that need to be made post launch but the team over at Larian Studios had no choice but to simply sit and wait. Because of this last minute disaster, many were skeptical about the game launching at all on schedule. The whole adventure was recounted in one of the studio’s Kickstarter update videos, which can be seen below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite all of the in-house drama, the long-awaited sequel successfully made it into the Steam store. The only thing really affected by the outage would be the non-English translations found in-game. Modding support is also on the way, according to the video above.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an RPG that takes place immediately after the events of the first title. Bishop Alexandar the Innocent condemns all sourcerers to be declared as criminals and treated as slaves. Because of this, a small team of four begin their epic journey to defeat this tyrant and free their brethren.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!