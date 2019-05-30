Divinity Original Sin 3 Seemingly Teased

Larian Studios released Divinity: Original Sin 2 less than two years ago, but fans are always looking ahead in hopes of a new entry arriving. While the devs haven’t exactly been up front about another installment, this certainly hasn’t stopped anyone from speculating. That said, Larian is seemingly teasing something on their official website, and with the series so far being regarded as one of the best when it comes to an RPG experience, many are beginning to believe that it could be a hint at a potential Divinity: Original Sin 3.

Fans were quick to notice when Larian had a new landing page on their website that features a symbol that indicates the third entry of something is inbound. Naturally, many believe this to mean that Divinity: Original Sin 3 is going to be announced in the very near future. Seeing as Larian Studios is best known for the Divinity series, this makes sense. However, going through the logo’s metadata, hints to Baldur’s Gate 3 were present, leading some to believe that Larian is developing the next installment in that series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not exactly known what could be on the horizon for fans of either franchises, but it is clear that good times are ahead for any fan of RPGs in general. One can only hope that Larian intends on revealing what it is very soon. In the meantime, if you haven’t played Divinity: Original Sin 2 yet, here’s what it’s all about:

“The Divine is dead. The Void approaches. And the powers lying dormant within you are soon to awaken. The battle for Divinity has begun. Choose wisely and trust sparingly; darkness lurks within every heart. A flesh-eating Elf, an Imperial Lizard or an Undead, risen from the grave? Discover how the world reacts differently to who – or what – you are.

“Gather your party and develop relationships with your companions. Blast your opponents in deep, tactical, turn-based combat. Use the environment as a weapon, use height to your advantage, and manipulate the elements themselves to seal your victory.

“Explore the vast and layered world of Rivellon alone or in a party of up to 4 players in drop-in/drop-out cooperative play. Go anywhere, unleash your imagination, and explore endless ways to interact with the world. Beyond Rivellon, there’s more to explore in the brand-new PvP and Game Master modes.”

What do you think about this? Do you believe that Larian is teasing Divinity: Original Sin 3? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, ResetEra.