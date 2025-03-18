The Division 2 Drops New Update for Y6S3, Patch Notes Revealed

Ubisoft has released another new update for The Division 2 as the game continues Y6S3. Even though The Division 2 launched all the way back in 2019, support for the shooter hasn’t slowed down much at all. In fact, throughout 2025, Ubisoft has pushed out some of its largest content drops in months for The Division 2 which has given players plenty of reason to keep playing. Now, in the wake of Y6S3 beginning a little under a month ago, Ubisoft is looking to make new improvements based on what was added in this previous patch.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this new The Division 2 patch is a pretty sizable one. Ubisoft has primarily fixed various bugs and other issues that players have come across in recent weeks with this update. Many of these problems have been tied to modifiers, while others have been related to the UI, vanity, and seasonal-specific content. While there aren’t many gameplay balance alterations with this update, it’s still a pretty important one overall.

You can view the full patch notes for this new The Division 2 update today at the bottom of the page.

MODIFIERS

Fixed the issue with NPCs having the Frenzy Hostile Modifier either not spawning or the modifier deactivating immediately upon spawn.

Fixed the issue with certain enemies and objects becoming difficult to destroy due to the Frenzy modifier. Affected units include: Black Tusk Mini-Tanks, Warhounds, Quadcopters, Hyena Engineer Turrets, Hyena RC-Cars, True Sons Engineer Turrets, Black Tusk Healing Stations and Drones, Cleaner Engineer Turrets, Hunter and Rogue Agent Skills, and destructible obstacles like doors.

Fixed the issue where the “Overclocked Projector” Passive Modifier range was incorrectly set to 40 meters instead of the intended 20 meters.

Fixed the issue with players being able to exceed “Tactical Supremacy” Active Modifier limit infinitely by continuously landing headshot kills.

Fixed the issue with Vendetta and Blacklist mark being applied to destructible objects.

Fixed the issue with the “Microwave Coils” Passive Modifier description not mentioning the chance to apply Burn to enemies.

Fixed the issue with the “All” text being incorrectly displayed under equipped Passive Modifiers when inspecting the Modifiers tab.

Fixes the issue with Active Modifiers being incorrectly labelled as “Passive Modifiers” when accessing the subcategory.

SEASONAL JOURNEY

Fixed the issue where progress toward current Journey objectives would first be applied to incomplete objectives from previous Journey missions before counting toward the active mission.

Fixed the issue with a misleading description for the third objective in Journey Mission 7.

Fixed the issue where the ‘Restore 100,000 armor via Critical Recovery’ objective did not track progress correctly.

Fixed the issue with uncompleted Journey missions appearing as available when selecting a completed Journey.

SCOUTS

Changed Objective 2 of Week 3 Scout requirements from Black Tusk to Hyenas to facilitate the chances of the correct enemies spawning in the required Named Zone.

LEGACY MANHUNT

Fixed the issue with NPCs losing aggro when players return to the room with the lever after starting the boss fight during the Space Administration HQ mission.

UI

Fixed the issue with the first perk not unlocking after completing the unlock tutorial.

Fixed the issue with the Events Timeline only displaying Global Events.

Fixed the issue with the Bargain Bundle having a placeholder picture in Store menu.

Fixed the issue where selecting the “Buy Season Pass Bundle” option from the Season Pass menu would redirect players to the “Bargain” bundle instead of the “Burden of Truth” bundle if the “Bargain” bundle had not been purchased.

Updated icons in the descriptions of the Shepherd XP Event and 5x XP Event.

Fixed the issue with multiple skill-related passive modifiers not having their skill text highlighted.

VANITY

Fixed the issue with the “Celebration” backpack not displaying the character’s level.

Fixed the issue with the “Crime” Vest preview not working after hovering over it in the bundle menu.

Fixed the issue with the Crime Vest clipping with multiple scarves, masks, and backpacks.

Fixed the issue with the straps of “Shiny Monkey” gear brand backpacks appearing stretched on character models.

Fixed the issue with the SHD brick being misplaced on multiple vanity backpacks when wearing the “Invisible Man” jacket or certain vanity shirts.

Fixed the issue with the 8-Bit Hearts backpack and hoodie clipping with multiple shirts and backpacks.

Fixed multiple clipping issues when equipping various masks.

Fixed multiple issues affecting animations and textures across various elements.

OTHER