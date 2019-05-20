Doctor Who VR Game Announced

A new Doctor Who game is on the way, one that’ll immerse players in the franchise’s universe through virtual reality. The new title is called Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, and it’s scheduled to release in September. It’s being developed by Maze Theory and published by PlayStack, and while it’s inspired by the lengthy history of the show, it’ll feature the current incarnation of the Doctor who is played by Jodie Whittaker.

BBC Studios announced the new project on Monday with the trailer above that previewed what’s to come in Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. Players will use the Sonic Screwdriver throughout the game and will have to solve puzzles and face enemies like the Weeping Angels which make an appearance in the teaser trailer. Doctor Who fans who have been watching the show for many years will also recognize some of the other characters and groups people will encounter in The Edge of Time.

“Armed with the iconic Sonic Screwdriver, players will solve mind-bending puzzles, grapple with classic monsters and encounter new horizons in a quest to find the Doctor and defeat a powerful force that threatens to destroy the fabric of reality,” the site for the game said. “They will face the infamous Daleks and other known faces from the Doctor’s universe plus some brand new never-before-seen monsters as they travel through stunning cinematic environments that truly bring the show to life!”

As for the game’s actual story, it’ll task players with ridding the universe of a virus “that threatens to rip apart reality itself.” By piloting the TARDIS, players will be able to visit “familiar and strange to recover a series of powerful time crystals that can repair spacetime and ultimately save the universe itself.”

A release date for the game has not yet been announced, but it’s due out some time in September. Doctor Who: The Edge of Time will be available for the PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive and Vive Cosmos.