Don’t Expect A Separate Call Of Duty Zombies Game Anytime Soon

Call of Duty has seen some great collective releases over the past few years, including games like Black Ops III, Infinite Warfare and the forthcoming WWII. And with each one, we’ve gotten some sort of Zombies experience that’s stood out, challenging groups of players to take on escalating undead forces.

With that, some fans have been wondering if a separate Zombies game would be released, considering how popular the mode has become in Call of Duty games. That said, Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg isn’t sure that it would work that well.

The mode is definitely popular, but it’s part of a much bigger picture when it comes to Call of Duty. “No, I think that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts when they’re bundled together for the following reasons. There’s a lot of crossover. It’s not like we have these three modes and then there’s just three types of players that break into three factions, and never cross over. There’s a tremendous amount of crossover between zombies and multiplayer. There’s a tremendous amount of crossover between single-player and zombies. Now, there’s variability in the next step: How successful we drive that omnivorous behavior. It’s really advantageous when we do. People who play more than one mode stick around a lot longer, we’ve noticed statistical. So that value proposition creates both a better experience for the consumer and it creates a player who sticks around longer in our community. For us, we think it’s a win-win when we get it right. I also think that it’s just a competitive advantage.”

He continued, “I think that Call of Duty operates at a scale where we can afford to really invest once a year in these epic releases that take three years to make and an army to produce. Not everybody has that ability, and so I think that that value proposition is a huge part of what we think is fun about that game, is awesome about the game, and our fans expect from the game. The other thing, I was talking about making the experience better for people migrating from game to game, you’re also gonna see us do more experiments in terms of trying to unify the player who moves from mode to mode and trying to make that a richer experience. So I think the headquarters is a place where no matter what type of player you are – there’s gonna be a rewards path, there’s gonna be an interaction opportunity to meet other players, like you to meet up, to team up. So I think it’s something we can definitely get better at.”

At least the Zombies mode included in Call of Duty: WWII is coming – and looks pretty incredible.

Call of Duty: WWII will release on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.