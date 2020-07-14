Donald Trump's Twitch Channel Returns Following Suspension for Hateful Conduct

Two weeks after Donald Trump's Twitch account was temporarily suspended for hateful conduct, the United States President's channel has been reinstated by the platform. The suspension went through on June 29th, but no timetable for a return was given at the time. The account was suspended following two noted instances that violated Twitch's rules of conduct. A transcript of the incidents was released by Twitch following the initial suspension, and they can both be read below:

2016 campaign rally, recently rebroadcast on Twitch: "When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense. They’re sending us not the right people."

Tulsa Rally: "Hey, it’s 1:00 o’clock in the morning and a very tough, I’ve used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do. And you call 911 and they say, 'I’m sorry, this number’s no longer working.' By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it’s a young woman, an old woman, a young man or an old man and you’re sleeping."

While Twitch is predominantly known as a place for video game streaming, the platform has expanded in a number of ways over the last few years, including the realm of politics. Similarly, Discord was also established primarily as a tool for use by gamers, but the company has started to expand its purview, as well.

Earlier today, Donald Trump's account streamed live for the first time in 15 days. The account's first video since the suspension was ended featured Lara Trump conducting an interview with United States senator Martha McSally.

Do you think Twitch's suspension was stern enough? Do you think the President will be more careful about his future use of the Twitch platform? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.