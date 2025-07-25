Donkey Kong Bananza Hit With First Sale

Nintendo’s new Switch 2 game Donkey Kong Bananza has only been out for one week, but the acclaimed platformer is already on sale. Generally speaking, Nintendo exclusives tend not to get discounted very often. Months or even years after releasing, Nintendo will continue to sell its own games for full retail price, which makes sales a rarity. Fortunately, for those looking to pick up Donkey Kong Bananza, a surprising price cut has kicked into effect, making it even more enticing to pick up the new release.

Over on Amazon, the retailer has today slashed the value of Donkey Kong Bananza by 10% and is now selling the game for $62.99. While this isn’t a massive discount by any means, it’s a shocking one given that Bananza is barely one week old. It’s not known how long this deal might last, which means if you’re at all interested, you’ll want to snag a copy sooner rather than later.

It’s worth noting that this sale for Donkey Kong Bananza only applies to the physical version of the game for Switch 2. Digital copies on Amazon are still selling at their standard rate of $69.99. As such, if you’re someone who only likes to buy digital versions of Switch 2 games, you’ll have to wait for a sale to come about at a later date.

To learn more about Donkey Kong Bananza and whether or not you might be interested in it, you can check out the game’s launch trailer and official synopsis below.

Donkey Kong Bananza

Play video

“The big guy is back—and he’s not alone! Explore a vast underground world with Donkey Kong and Pauline—by smashing your way through it!

With DK’s brute force and Pauline’s special singing abilities, you can crash through walls, carve tunnels with your fists, punch straight down into the ground, and even tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw in groundbreaking exploration. The more you smash, the more areas open up to explore.”