New Sony Patent Could Be the Worst Case Scenario for Cross-Platform Play

Gaming tech is in a perpetual state of evolution. Thanks to the innate nature of game developers and publishers to push their tech to the limits, it’s no surprise that fresh approaches are being explored and experimented with every year. Sometimes, that tech comes with certain obvious drawbacks, such as the ways generative AI could reshape (and also severely damage) the gaming industry’s future.

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Other times, a seemingly good idea on paper has underlying challenges that could become a serious problem. Take, for example, Sony’s latest advance in online matchmaking. The company has submitted a patent for automatic tech that would be designed to “level the playing field” of cross-platform online games. Due to the specific nature of the tech, however, it could also be a real problem for players if it ever goes into effect.

Sony’s New Cross-Platform Multiplayer Balancing Tech, Explained

Sony Interactive Entertainment has submitted a patent for technology that could radically change the future of cross-platform multiplayer games, and not necessarily in good ways. The patent was filed in 2025, with the tech focused on “real-time augmentation for maintaining an even playing field.” The idea is that when players on different devices end up in the same session, Sony’s new system can monitor their technical performance. If one platform gives some players an advantage over another — whether that be from faster processing power or stronger internal hardware — then the game will automatically make tweaks to the experience.

This is meant to level the playing field, preventing players with powerful PCs or consoles from gaining a natural (and some would say unfair) advantage over players who are using older consoles or mobile devices that can’t match that power. The patent itself expressly notes that players using mobile devices suffer from a “technical disadvantage” due to the touch-screen functions of their gameplay compared to the more streamlined approach that players on consoles or PCs can experience. On the other hand, this move would also seemingly penalize players who are using more up-to-date tech, buffing their opponents due to their preferred style of play on less powerful devices like mobile phones.

Sony’s Cross-Platform Tech Could Be More Of A Problem Than Sony Realizes

The fact that Sony’s approach seems to have this system set up to operate independently and automatically could change entire games in an instant, effectively nerfing someone mid-game, in an effort to create a more balanced approach. The system is said to only go into effect if it’s able to detect that the skill difference between players is beyond the comparable skill level of other players on their respective devices. While this wouldn’t impact too many games at the moment, it has the potential to be a genuine game-changer if more cross-platform titles like Fortnite begin to open up gameplay to console, PC, and mobile players. It’s the sort of system that could be potentially abused by players on older platforms or using their phones, feigning a lack of skills long enough for the balancing to go into effect before they really let loose with their full ability.

It could also impact players who find themselves in games with opponents who are just having a really poor game, punishing the better player in an effort to re-establish a non-existent sense of balance in the online multiplayer space. It could even be used to specifically target certain players based on the platforms they are using, over-correcting certain players on certain consoles to the point where the games become unfair. While it’s unlikely that Sony would do that, the sheer possibility of it would invite more questions and controversy into those gaming spaces.

In theory, the idea of balancing gameplay enough that older platforms or mobile players can keep up with more updated and expensive tech is a good one. However, it’s also the sort of issue that has always existed in online games, especially in the PC space. The sheer breadth of mobile players in the current space means that players tackling popular cross-platform games like Fortnite on their PS5 could find themselves losing games that, by all rights, they should be winning. It could easily become a frustrating trend that might help push players more towards mobile platforms at the cost of console and PC players. While the program is not yet in use, it’s the sort of development that could become very frustrating.