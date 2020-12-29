Donkey Kong Country Attraction Rumored for Super Nintendo World

✖

When Super Nintendo World opens in Universal Studios Japan next year, the attraction will focus primarily on characters from the Super Mario franchise. However, it seems that Nintendo and Universal might have plans to introduce content based on the Donkey Kong franchise, as well! A new datamine, which has been shared by @KRoolKountry on Twitter, has revealed a number of Donkey Kong inspired stickers that will arrive in the Super Nintendo World app. It's impossible to say for certain whether or not this might lead to a ride based on the games, but the heavy emphasis on the character is intriguing, to say the least!

Images of the stickers can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Universal Japan's #SuperNintendoWorld mobile app was datamined and several Donkey Kong related stickers were found, all but confirming the existence of the rumored DK expansion. Nintendo EPD has big plans for DK, and if you can't hear them coming, you haven't been listening... pic.twitter.com/4bklc64ITi — Kremling Kampaigner (@KRoolKountry) December 20, 2020

While Donkey Kong and Mario have been associated with one another since the Donkey Kong arcade game, these stickers emphasize elements more closely associated with DK's solo outings. The stickers specifically make references to Donkey Kong Country and Donkey Konga. The presence of a minecart, in particular, could point to a possible ride in the park.

The Donkey Kong Country series holds a special place in the hearts of a lot of Nintendo fans. While the series has not seen a wholly new entry since 2014, the Nintendo Switch has received ports of the original three Super Nintendo games over the last few months, leading to quite a bit of excitement from old-school fans, and newcomers alike. Donkey Kong Country released back in 1994, and a number of players that grew up with the SNES trilogy are starting to have kids of their own. As such, it would make a lot of sense to see the series get a spotlight in Super Nintendo World, as parents would have the opportunity to share their love for the franchise with a new generation. Until Nintendo and Universal make an official announcement, however, DKC fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed!

Are you a fan of Donkey Kong Country? Would you like to see a theme park attraction based on the games?