Donkey Kong Country 3 Headlines This Month's Nintendo Switch Online Update

Nintendo has revealed the next batch of retro NES and SNES games that will be added for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The new games will be released on December 18th, and they include Nightshade for the NES, and The Ignition Factor, SUPER VALIS IV, Tuff E Nuff and, last but not least, Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble! Of course, the addition of DKC 3 will prove to be the most exciting addition for Nintendo fans. The first two entries in the series were made available on Switch earlier this year, and now fans can enjoy the entire trilogy on the platform!

A trailer for the games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

5 more titles are coming to the #SNES & #NES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 12/18! Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

・The Ignition Factor

・SUPER VALIS IV

・Tuff E Nuff NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Nightshade pic.twitter.com/GkuSjTO9Xe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2020

Like Donkey Kong Country 2, Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble once again sees the series star sidelined in favor of a brand-new member of the Kong family. This time around, players control returning character Dixie, alongside Kiddie Kong. While the game isn't quite as beloved as the first two series entries, it still retains the platforming action that made the first two games instant classics. Series composer David Wise also returns, bringing a number of iconic tracks.

For those unfamiliar with the service, one of the perks of Nintendo Switch Online is that it grants players access to a library of classic games from the original Nintendo and Super Nintendo Entertainment Systems. In addition to the Donkey Kong Country trilogy, subscribers can enjoy classics like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid, and more. With so many of the best Nintendo and Super Nintendo games now available, it will be interesting to see whether or not Nintendo will start to add games from other retro consoles. Rumors have previously pointed to the addition of Game Boy games to the service, but those have not been confirmed, as of this writing.

Are you excited to check out Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble? Were you a fan of the game on SNES? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!