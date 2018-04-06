Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Hands-On- Going Ape

Nintendo doesn’t just have great original games coming to the Nintendo Switch. It’s also funneling some of the best Wii U games to the system, giving them a second chance to reach out to a larger audience. Some might say, “Why?”, but it’s a move that makes sense business-wise.

And the latest game to join that party is Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Released for the Wii U in 2014, many consider Retro Studios’ latest entry in the series to be the most rewarding – not to mention challenging. So it’s great to see the game get another shot to glory on Nintendo Switch. We recently got to go hands-on with it at PAX East, and found it to be just as reward as the Wii U version, if not even better than that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We tried out a familiar level within the game where we got to see Retro’s platforming knowledge at it’s best, traversing across dangerous territory with DK and his secondary allies (in this case, Diddy Kong and his rocket pack) and collecting goodies like bananas, KONG letters and more. The game still looks great, with lusciously designed levels, steady frame rate (in both TV and handheld mode – this game pops on the screen), and fun music.

And, I’ll be honest, playing as Funky Kong isn’t that bad either. Some may question his ability to cruise across spikes with ease or hover, but considering Tropical Freeze’s difficulty setting (which, as some players know, is a lot harder than previous DKC games), this is a welcome feature, as it will enable kids to see what they might have missed in later levels. It’s not a cheat, per se, but rather guide for those that truly need it. Of course, if you don’t, playing with the regular characters is just fine.

i like the fact that the game is adaptable in both handheld and TV modes, just like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe before it. You win either way, though there’s something great about being le to take this on the road. And, sure, there not much new content to speak of, save for Funky, but this is a good second chance to rediscover the game – and with a much greater control format.

We’ll see how the final game shapes up when Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze releases on May 4 for Nintendo Switch.