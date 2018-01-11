Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Confirmed For Nintendo Switch This May

Donkey Kong is joined by Diddy Kong and more as the epic franchise makes its grand Nintendo Debut. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze will bring everything that nostalgic fans remember from the iconic franchise, with a few new twists to make it even more exciting.

“This title includes all the fun and challenge of the original game, plus a new beginner-friendly mode that lets players enjoy this critically acclaimed adventure as groovy surfing simian Funky Kong. Funky Kong can double jump, hover, perform infinite rolls and even perform infinite underwater corkscrews. Thanks to his sturdy surfboard, even spikes can’t slow him down.”

With all of the Donkey Kong fan-made mods out there recently, it’s safe to say that this was what fans have been wanting. Pair that with the exciting Dark Souls for the Nintendo Switch, and new Pokemon news that came out – the hybrid console just got a lot more exciting!

For a full recap, in case you can’t watch the above video for some reason, is all laid out in an easy to read format right here. Happy gaming!