DOOM Arrives in 4K for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Players

The DOOM 4K update is almost here for both Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro players to enjoy and it makes the already brutal game that much better! The update comes from Bethesda Softworks on March 29th and it promises to make every neck-snapping, demon crushing moment that much more notable.

According to the dev team:

“When DOOM launched, id Software focused on mixing cutting-edge graphics with relentless, fast-paced gameplay for users on all platforms. Thanks to a brand-new game update arriving on March 29, id is pushing the game’s graphics even further with the release of a new 4K resolution update. At long last, you’ll be able to witness the power of the DOOM Slayer in stunning 4K on both PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X platforms.

Every blast of the BFG, every demon glory kill and every chainsaw slice through a Mancubus can be experienced like never before on consoles.Whether you’re a new player or just eager to jump back into your Praetor Suit, you’re going to want to visit Hell to experience it for yourself.”

The DOOM franchise is iconic ever since it made its first debut back in 1993. Since then, it has continued to be cult classic among gamers everywhere. Now that the latest title is out, even for the Nintendo Switch, it’s time for console players to enjoy that which their PC brethren have been enjoying all along: 4K. If only we could get another game announcement …

For more about the latest title from Bethesda Softworks before the update officially goes live:

“You’ve come here for a reason. The Union Aerospace Corporation’s massive research facility on Mars is overwhelmed by fierce and powerful demons, and only one person stands between their world and ours. As the lone DOOM Marine, you’ve been activated to do one thing – kill them all.”

A Relentless Campaign

There is no taking cover or stopping to regenerate health as you beat back Hell’s raging demon hordes. Combine your arsenal of futuristic and iconic guns, upgrades, movement and an advanced melee system to knock-down, slash, stomp, crush, and blow apart demons in creative and violent ways.

Return of id Multiplayer

Dominate your opponents in DOOM’s signature, fast-paced arena-style combat. In both classic and all-new game modes, annihilate your enemies utilizing your personal blend of skill, powerful weapons, vertical movement, and unique power-ups that allow you to play as a demon.

Endless Possibilities