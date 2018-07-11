More DOOM Eternal Gameplay Coming Next Month

If you were like the thousands of other DOOM fans that were enthralled with the sneak peek we received during Bethesda’s E3 showcase of DOOM Eternal, we’ve got some great news for you. With Quake Con just around the corner, we’re about to get an even closer look at the Hellish new title and see what else Bethesda has up their armored sleeves.

Though we don’t have an exact time for the reveal, we do know that the next live stream is planned on August 10th thanks to a recent Tweet from the game’s official Twitter account:

1 month countdown begins… The #DOOM Eternal worldwide gameplay reveal livestream on August 10, live from #QuakeCon2018. pic.twitter.com/88W320Ngkj — DOOM (@DOOM) July 10, 2018

The comment section predictably got silly, and some reactions were just too good to keep to ourselves:

Not much longer, less than 30 days and we’ll get to see even more about what this iconic franchise has to offer! For those that may have missed out on the initial reveal, DOOM Eternal “is the direct sequel to the award-winning and best-selling DOOM® (2016). Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. As the DOOM Slayer, return to take your vengeance against the forces of Hell. Set to an all-new pulse pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, fight across dimensions as you slay new and classic demons with powerful new weapons and abilities.”

From the look we got during E3, the graphics looking nothing short of stunning and I don’t know about you guys, but I am ready to take on the mantle of the DOOM Slayer! It’s time to kick ass and take names against the forces of Hell, or at least see more of said kicking of asses, when the livestream goes down on August 10th.

Keep it tuned in here at WWG as we cover the event live this year. We’ll take anything we can get at this point, especially since the title doesn’t have any sort of release information at this time other than a placeholder 2019 date.