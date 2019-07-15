How DOOM Eternal’s Multiplayer Will Succeed Where the Previous DOOM Failed

DOOM was one of 2016’s best games, but that was thanks to its single-player campaign. Its multiplayer wasn’t received nearly as well, and failed to cultivate a vibrant player base. For its sequel — DOOM Eternal, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch later this year — developer id Software is changing things up, and believes not only will the sequel’s multiplayer succeed where the first game’s mulitplayer failed, but will be just as popular as the single-player campaign.

For those that don’t know: DOOM Eternal has scrapped the multiplayer of the first game in favor of an asymmetric experience where one player controlling the Doom Slayer takes on two players controlling demons. It’s called Battle Mode, and it looks nothing like the mutliplayer of its predecessor.

“With DOOM 2016 we learned that id has to lead and not follow when it comes to game design. With the single-player campaign I think we led, but with the multiplayer we followed,” said creative director Hugo Martin while speaking with VGC. “The fans and critics picked up on that. It’s a good mode and it’s fun to play, but it’s not necessarily original.”

Martin continued by noting id Software really wants the game to feel like, well, DOOM.

“We took the DNA of the ‘Doom dance’ – the loop of one Slayer versus many demons – and turned that into a competitive, social experience. When we had one Slayer on the battlefield and let players control the demons it felt really good. We’d rather provide players with an incredibly polished and engaging experience that’s really tight, than something that’s huge with a million modes – which is another thing we did in DOOM 2016. I think it’s going to be every bit as satisfying to play as the single-player campaign. We play it all the time internally and it’s really, really fantastic.”

Elsewhere in the interview it’s stressed that the first game simply didn’t give the Slayer experience in multiplayer, and as a result it felt a lot different than the action players were loving in the campaign. With DOOM Eternal, the multiplayer and single-player will compliment each other.

Martin also notes the aim of the mode is for it not to be simply twitch skills versus twitch skills, and rather they have aimed to create a experience that is some of that, but also an experience that incorporates strategy and teamwork.

“We’ve provided a mode that has a lot of depth, that gets your brain going as you play it,” added Martin. “We focused more on pacing: in Doom 2016 you just ran at each other, whereas this time there’s so much variety in the pacing. It’s awesome.

“Death doesn’t feel as frustrating because I always feel that I could do better, which is a lot like the single-player game. During a match if you can identify why you lost, that’s a sign that you have a deep game on your hands. We’re really, really excited for people to play it.”

DOOM Eternal is poised to release later this year on November 22. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.