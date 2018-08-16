DOOM Eternal on Nintendo Switch Will Not “Sacrifice the Experience”

During that incredible QuakeCon presentation this year with the team over at Bethesda, we’ve gotten to learn so much more about the stunning next chapter in the DOOM franchise. From the insanely enhanced combat mechanics, to the incredible boost in Hellish lore, there is so much to be excited for! Pair that with its availability on the Nintendo Switch for the players on the go – well, it’s hard to contain the rising hype levels.

One aspect of the hybrid console from Nintendo is though it is absolutely impressive, it doesn’t compare to that of the Pro, the Xbox One X, or a higher end gaming PC. But despite that, previous ports (can we talk about how stunning their Skyrim and Wolfenstein II ports were?) absolutely did not sacrifice quality to bring it over to the Switch. The same attention to detail will be put forth for DOOM Eternal according to Executive Producer Marty Stratton.

Stratton recently spoke to Eurogamer to calm any concerns over the Switch’s quality for the Slayer’s next adventure. “We don’t run at 60 on Switch. Doom 2016 didn’t run at 60 on Switch, it ran at 30, and really it was no sacrifice to the experience.”

Though the game will run at the usual 60 fps on other platforms, it will look stunning for every gamer’s experience. “That’s always the goal. The engine has an interesting way of flexing. It flexes around 60 fps. Sometimes game engines flex around other metrics but for us we try to set the line at always trying to maintain 60.”

The incredible folks over at Panic Button are once again taking the helm on this project, the team that brought us Wolfenstein, DOOM, and Rocket League over to the Switch. They’ve done incredible work thus far and we can’t wait to see what else they have in store on the horizon.

DOOM Eternal doesn’t have a release date at this time unfortunately, but it is slated to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch sometime next year. To catch up on all of the incredible QuakeCon revelations, feel free to mosey on over to our community hub right here. You can also check out my top DOOM mods you need to play before jumping into Eternal.