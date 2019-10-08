DOOM Eternal Delayed to 2020

DOOM Eternal, which was scheduled to release on November 22nd, has officially been delayed. Developer id Software broke the news of the delay today with a statement about the game that basically boils down to saying it wants to deliver the best experience possible, and a delay will help make that a reality. DOOM Eternal is now scheduled to release on March 20, 2020.

In addition to the delay, the developers also revealed several new pieces of information about the upcoming game. A new Invasion Mode, which will release as a free update after launch, will let players enter other player’s games as a playable demon, and DOOM 64 is now a pre-order bonus for all platforms rather than just Nintendo Switch. Speaking of Nintendo’s console, the Nintendo Switch version will release after all the others, and does not currently have a specific release date announced.

An update on DOOM Eternal: pic.twitter.com/2LWrfh6e4Z — DOOM (@DOOM) October 8, 2019

You can check out the statement on the delay, reproduced in full in text form, below:

“Throughout the development of DOOM Eternal, our goal has been to deliver a game that exceeds your greatest expectations across the board.

To make sure we’re delivering the best experience — for DOOM Eternal to live up to our standards of speed and polish — we’ve made the decision to extend our launch date by a few months to March 20, 2020. We know many fans will be disappointed by this delay, but we are confident that DOOM Eternal will deliver a gaming experience that is worth the wait.

In addition to shifting the DOOM Eternal launch date, we’ve made a couple other changes we wanted you to know about:

Invasion Mode, which will allow you to enter another player’s game as a playable demon, will release as a free update shortly after launch.

DOOM Eternal for Nintendo Switch will release after the other platforms. We will announce that date in the future.

DOOM 64 will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in addition to Nintendo Switch. We are adding DOOM 64 as a pre-order bonus for DOOM Eternal on all platforms so you’ll be able to download and play this classic game, for free, just for pre-ordering DOOM Eternal. DOOM 64 will be released on March 20, 2020 on all platforms.

We are grateful to every DOOM fan for your dedication and support – we can’t wait to rip-and-tear right alongside you.”

DOOM Eternal is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Googla Stadia on March 20, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.