DOOM Eternal Producer Explains Why Some People Still Like DOOM, But Not Star Wars

In 2016, id Software and Bethesda did what some thought impossible, they successfully rebooted DOOM. In fact, according to many, they made the series better than ever. Fast-forward a few years, and now the reboot’s sequel, DOOM Eternal, is set to release next month, and many are predicting it will be a Game of the Year frontrunner. Again, to think that in 2020 a DOOM game would be a possible frontrunner for Game of the Year is a bit crazy. What’s even crazier though is that Star Wars fandom seems to be souring, largely thanks to the inadequacy of the new trilogy.

Speaking to IGN, id Software Executive Producer Marty Stratton suggested the reason that some have soured on Star Wars is because the franchise isn’t cooking with the same ingredients as it once did.

“I think, when you see brands, and they struggle a little bit… Like, some of the new Star Wars films, a lot of the fans aren’t happy, it’s because I don’t think that they’re cooking with the same ingredients,” said Martin. “And the real fans can pick up on that, and that means they won’t go with you… on the journey that you’re trying to take them on.”

Stratton continued, talking about good design and how it’s key to boil down the experience to its core elements. And from here, you need to ask yourself, why does the consumer like this. According to Stratton, it’s thought and design experiments like this that make the job of being a designer “endlessly interesting”

“Once you can figure that out, like, ‘Why do people like Star Wars?’ Why does someone look at the new Corvette C8 and just have the reaction, ‘God, that’s gorgeous?’ I can tell you, for a fact, that the work that went into that was tremendous,” said Stratton. “If you understand what makes something tick, it’s that, ‘Oh my god, that is just awesome!’ That means we really got you, regardless of whatever it is.”

Stratton further added that a lot of time went into figuring out what about the DOOM brand was core to it, versus what could be cut. For example, the team figured out the metal element, the sense of irreverence, and the over-the-top power were all key to what made DOOM as a brand popular.

“A lot of time was spent working to figure out, ‘What are the core elements of the DOOM brand?’ Not just DOOM the game, or [DOOM] 1, or 2, or 3, or 64, but the DOOM brand as a whole,” said the producer. “The metal element, the sense of irreverence, power, all these different things. Figuring out what those ingredients are so, that way, everything we do… make sure that it utilizes those core principles, and then the fans will accept it and go along with you.”

DOOM Eternal is set to release on March 20 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s also scheduled to come to Nintendo Switch sometime later this year.