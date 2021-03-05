DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 Release Date Could Be Announced Soon

✖

In case you forgot, id Software is still very much working on last year’s release of DOOM Eternal in the form of new DLC. The studio released the first part of its ongoing The Ancient Gods expansion last October with the promise that part two would arrive at some point in 2021. And while we still don’t know when The Ancient Gods Part 2 might be released, new information that has surfaced suggests it could be quite soon.

Spotted over on Steam, the achievements for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 have recently gone live. Seven new achievements are listed in total, with some being tied to what looks to be story events within the campaign. Conversely, a handful of others can be unlocked by acquiring Codex pages or upgrading certain weapons.

You can find the full list in the tweet below, but be warned -- there might be some slight spoilers included.

New Achievements for DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods part 2 pic.twitter.com/1DKBUzTkjH — DOOM Eternal Enjoyer (@ChisponV) March 4, 2021

The reason why this might indicate that a release date for The Ancient Gods Part 2 could be announced soon is because achievements going live for a game is usually a final step that occurs before any game launch. The fact that the achievements have appeared on Steam seems to indicate that id Software is very much in the final stages of preparing to release this add-on content.

That being said, id Software and Bethesda have both been totally silent in regards to DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods for quite some time now. Other than announcing DOOM 3 for PlayStation VR earlier this week, no additional news on the series has been shared in a bit. Based on this new development, though, it doesn't look like the silence will last much longer. I'd expect some sort of release date news to come about within the next week or two, personally. Don't take that as a guarantee, but I don't think we'll be in the dark much longer.

Until then, DOOM Eternal and The Ancient Gods Part 1 can be played across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. We'll be sure to share more with you on the next piece of DLC once we hear more, so be sure to stay tuned to our coverage hub in the meantime.

Do you think we'll get a release date for DOOM Eternal's next piece of add-on content relatively soon? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.