DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 Reveals Teaser Trailer

Bethesda and id Software promised over a week ago that they would be unveiling the newest trailer for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 today. As of early this morning, the two companies finally made good on that oath. While the trailer that we were given today was perhaps shorter than what we may have expected, it won't be the only new video for The Ancient Gods that we'll be seeing this week.

Released on YouTube and shared on social media, the first teaser trailer for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 was finally revealed. The video only lasts a little more than 20-seconds, but it shows us that this new campaign expansion is essentially going to feature an all-out war. And while there's not a lot of new gameplay included here, we do get a brief new look at the Doom Slayer's new hammer weapon that he'll be able to utilize in this piece of DLC. All in all, it definitely looks like more of DOOM Eternal, which isn't a bad thing in the slightest.

Introducing the final campaign expansion, DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two Full trailer this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/y89ymvPX9o — DOOM (@DOOM) March 15, 2021

As mentioned, though, this won't be the only trailer for The Ancient Gods Part 2 that will be dropping this week. On Wednesday, March 17th, Bethesda and id Software will be releasing the full trailer for this new expansion. It's likely that, at that time, we'll also receive a release date for the add-on as well.

Speaking of which, if a previous leak turns out to be accurate, we could be playing DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 before the week is over. Within the past few days, a new rumor emerged stating that the DLC would release on Thursday, March 18. And while that hasn't been confirmed as true just yet, the fact that we're getting another trailer on the 17th makes this possibility seem quite likely.

Of course, if we do get an official release date for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 later this week, we'll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.com. Until then, you can continue to plan on playing the new expansion for the highly-popular shooter on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC once it drops. Nintendo Switch players, on the other hand, will have to wait a bit longer to see the expansion arrive for their platform of choice.