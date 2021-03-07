DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 New Art Revealed [Update]

✖

Update: Bethesda has confirmed on Twitter that it will have more to share about DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 in a little over a week on March 15th. At that time, a new teaser trailer will be going live. The publisher also shared the new key art that had leaked earlier in the day.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two

Teaser trailer on 03.15.2021 pic.twitter.com/77pXRpqNqg — DOOM (@DOOM) March 7, 2021

The original story can be found below.

--

There has been a lot of activity with DOOM Eternal and its upcoming DLC The Ancient Gods Part 2 over the past week. Just a few days ago, the upcoming expansion's achievements appeared on Steam, indicating that a release of some sort looked to be imminent. Now, Bethesda has accidentally leaked some new art and screenshots for the game on its official website, making its arrival seem all the closer.

Warning: Some slight spoilers for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods could be present below. Read on at your own peril.

On Bethesda's store today, a new listing for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 briefly popped up and with it came a number of new looks at the DLC. Perhaps the most notable thing in this leak comes in the form of a new piece of key art for the expansion's second portion. The art seems the Doom Slayer taking on a new armor-clad enemy that is wielding a sword. Conversely, the Doom Slayer has a massive hammer in his own hands, which is quite notable. At this point, a hammer weapon type hasn't appeared in DOOM Eternal, which seems to tell us that this new bludgeoning tool will be given to players within The Ancient Gods Part 2.

As for the screenshots, they mainly give us an idea of some of the locations in which The Ancient Gods Part 2 will take players. The locales seem to be quite varied and include a dark fortress, a heavenly-looking monastery, and an abandoned city that has been overrun by greenery.

The only downside is that, as of this moment, no exact release date for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 has been provided or found within this leak. Once again, though, considering how much new information related to this DLC has been leaking out over the past few days, it definitely seems like Bethesda and id Software are about to break their silence in the coming week. A release seems to be coming very soon based on everything that we have learned in recent days.

Whenever DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 does end up releasing, those on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC will be able to pick it up. The DLC is also planned to come to the Nintendo Switch version of the game as well, but no such release for this iteration has been detailed just yet.

Does this new art for DOOM Eternal make you that much more excited for its final piece of DLC? Be sure to give me your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.