DOOM Eternal Update Adds New Game Mode Next Week

DOOM Eternal’s long-awaited Horde Mode now has a release date courtesy of Bethesda’s latest announcement shared on Thursday. That game mode and the 6.66 update it’s a part of will release on October 26th, but the Horde Mode won’t be the only thing to look forward to. The same update will also add the Battlemode 2.0 experience as well as two new Master Levels for players who’ve done and all and want a different sort of challenge.

The teaser trailer for the new Horde Mode coming to DOOM Eternal can be seen below. If the montage of the different demon variants is any indication of what’s to come, our resident demon slayer will be going up against pretty much all of the most imposing enemy variants from throughout the game. The axe-wielding Marauder even makes an appearance at one point in the teaser, though that enemy’s perhaps not as threatening for people who’ve been waiting on the Horde Mode since they’ve probably learned how to deal with him and other enemy types by now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we’ve seen a preview of the Horde Mode, we don’t yet know the full details about how this experience will work. With the new mode and the 6.66 update scheduled to release in just a couple of days, however, it shouldn’t be long before we learn more about the mode and what all it entails beyond surviving wave after wave of enemies.

The Horde Mode wasn’t the original plan for DOOM Eternal. The game was going to get an Invasion Mode originally, but that plan was scrapped back in July whenever id Software announced that it’d instead be working on the Horde Mode as well as the revamped Battlemode experience.

“As many are aware, we intended to release a free Invasion Mode update for the game; however, the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development for this addition,” id Software said previously. “Over this time, we have also seen and heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels. With these factors in mind, we have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new single-player horde mode. We’re confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game.”

DOOM Eternal’s 6.66. update and its accompanying Horde Mode will release on October 26th.