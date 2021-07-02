Doom Eternal Won't Get an Invasion Mode, Will Get Different Game Mode Instead

✖

Doom Eternal’s creators still have content planned for the game after releasing two single-player expansions already, but those content plans no longer include an Invasion Mode. Instead, the game will get a “single-player horde mode” that developer id Software says will offer players “diversity and challenge.” The multiplayer experience Battlemode will similarly get continued updates including a “more competitive, rank-based structure” with more details promised for the big QuakeCon event coming up in August.

The latest on Doom Eternal was shared on Twitter from the id Software account with a update offered on the development of the game. Marty Stratton, the Executive Producer at id Software working on Doom Eternal. Attributed the cancelation of the Invasion Mode in part to consequences of the pandemic, an explanation gamers will have become all too familiar with by now. Another contributing factor was feedback offered by players regarding the combat and experiences found in the expansions and in more challenging levels.

“As many are aware, we intended to release a free Invasion Mode update for the game; however, the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development for this addition,” said Stratton. “Over this time, we have also seen and heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels. With these factors in mind, we have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new single-player horde mode. We're confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you're looking for in the game. In addition, the team continues to work on a refresh of BATTLEMODE that includes a more competitive, rank-based structure, a number of gameplay and balance updates and another new map. We expect to share more information at QuakeCon in August.”

Neither a release date nor a window for the new mode was shared in the update on Doom Eternal’s development, but that sounds exactly like the sort of thing that’ll be shared during the QuakeCon event. Bethesda also has more than one unannounced project that’s supposedly in the works, too, so perhaps we’ll hear about more Doom than just Doom Eternal at this event.