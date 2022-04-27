New DOOM Eternal Update Finally Fixes Annoying Bug

✖

A new update for DOOM Eternal has today been released by Bethesda across all platforms and it fixes a lingering bug that has been in the game since launch. The bug itself wasn't tied to gameplay or any vital features associated with how DOOM Eternal can be experienced. Instead, it was linked to an in-game unlockable.

Ever since DOOM Eternal was released in March 2020, a number of players have found themselves unable to unlock the Sentinel Podium item which is rewarded upon completing the Argentas Paladi milestone. This is one of the final milestones in the game, so unlocking it is actually a pretty big deal. As such, for people to be unable to earn the Sentinel Podium upon completing the task left a sour taste in the mouths of many. After such a long period of time, though, today's update should finally ensure that the Podium now unlocks properly for anyone who has finished the milestone.

Of course, that's not the only thing that this new patch for DOOM Eternal does. In fact, the update in its entirety has a vast number of changes for now only the base game of DOOM Eternal, but also the Ancient Gods DLC. Many of these tweaks are further rectifying other problems that have been found in the game, but either way, it's interesting to see such a sizable patch for DOOM Eternal considering that it released over two years ago at this point.

Again, if you'd like to download this patch for yourself, you can currently do so across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. The Nintendo Switch version of this update will instead be rolling out at a later time. You can also check out the full patch notes for the update right here.

Are you still playing DOOM Eternal for yourself? And what do you think about id Software finally fixing this bizarre bug with the game? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

