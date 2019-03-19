‘DOOM Eternal’ Will Be Available on Google Stadia

Google has officially announced their video game streaming platform Stadia, which looks to be the future of gaming. Well, at least for those with a capable Internet connection. That said, the upcoming service will allow gamers to play titles on any device that is connected to the Internet and has the Chrome browser, including tablets, PCs, cell phones, and more. This platform was already tested through Project Stream, which allowed participants to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey without having to download anything on their device. During the announcement at GDC, however, another game was confirmed for the platform – DOOM Eternal.

Executive producer at id Software Marty Stratton took to the GDC stage during Google‘s presentation to announce that the upcoming DOOM Eternal will be available on Stadia. According to Stratton, the game is currently running in full on the platform from Google’s data centers, and those in attendance even have the chance to test it out for themselves.

In addition to this, the game is running in 4K, with HDR support, at 60 FPS, which certainly rivals the likes of Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and plenty of PCs out there. This surely won’t satiate the needs of those looking for more frames, but it is definitely enough for plenty of gamers. However, Google did say that 8K and 120 FPS were on the horizon, so we could be seeing something truly remarkable with DOOM Eternal on Stadia at some point in the future.

Of course, this will only be seen when both are out and available for gamers everywhere. Google Stadia is without a launch date at this time, but is expected to arrive at some point this year. You can read more about it right here.

DOOM Eternal is also slated for a 2019 release, but no specific date has been unveiled as of yet. It will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and now Stadia.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to see what Google Stadia is all about? Do you believe DOOM Eternal is the perfect game to truly test the new platform's capabilities?