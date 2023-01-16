Incredible Doom Mod Gives the Game a Zelda Makeover

There are few video games as influential and important as The Legend of Zelda. Since its release for the Nintendo Entertainment System, the original Zelda has had a profound impact on gamers and developers all over the world. The same can easily be said for Doom. The first-person shooter similarly changed the landscape of the video game industry when it debuted. The idea of combining these two games might seem unusual, but that's exactly what developer @DeTwelveGames did with their "The Legend of Doom" mod! The mod actually dropped in 2021, but @DeTwelveGames hinted just a few weeks ago that they might continue to look for new ways to improve the game before moving on to their next project.

Fans interested in downloading the mod can do so right here. A video of the mod in action was shared by @DavidBCooper on Twitter, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

I cannot believe it took me this long to find out someone recreated The Legend of Zelda in the Doom engine! I’m gonna play the whole dang thing. pic.twitter.com/bRKHzTKsrC — David Cooper (@davidbcooper) January 12, 2023

It really is amazing to see this mod in action! The enemy designs and textures from the first Zelda game work in this context much better than anyone would have ever expected, and @DeTwelveGames has lovingly recreated them. If players look closely, they'll even notice that the DoomSlayer has been given a hat to match the one Link wears. There's a lot of attention to detail in this mod, and that makes it even better than a lot of the other Doom mods that have been released online. For longtime Zelda fans, this is such a cool effort, and well worth looking into!

This unofficial crossover will have to tide fans over, as an official Zelda crossover with Doom likely won't happen anytime soon! The closest thing we've had to seeing DoomSlayer and Link in the same game is a Mii Fighter costume available for purchase in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Given Doom's longstanding popularity, many thought that DoomSlayer might get added to the fighting game, but it seems it wasn't meant to be!

Are you planning to check out this Doom mod? What do you think of the original Zelda game?