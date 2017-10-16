DOOM Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed, Coming Before Skyrim

This morning Nintendo of America tweeted out that DOOM would be making its way to Nintendo Switch on November 10. That’s three weeks away!

Rip and tear through the demon hordes in #DOOM, coming to #NintendoSwitch on November 10th! pic.twitter.com/jiat3dny6Q — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 16, 2017

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is much sooner than any of us were expecting. In fact, DOOM will be hitting Nintendo Switch before Skyrim does, despite being announced and revealed much later. Skyrim, for those keeping track, will be releasing for the Switch on November 17. You can actually pre-order Doom and Skyrim on Amazon for 20% off if you’re a Prime member.

DOOM was one of the best first-person shooters released last year, and still some of the most fun you’re going to have with a console shooter this generation. Breaking away from the creeping terror of recent DOOMs past, DOOM (2016) shocked and delighted players with its relentless speed of play and over-the-top, demon-ripping action. There is no automatic health regeneration. You have to keep running to find and pick up more health. You will not find safety behind cover in DOOM. Your best bet for survival is to keep moving and keep firing. Never stopping; always ripping; always tearing; this is DOOM!

Those of you who have already played DOOM on PS4, Xbox One, or PC know that the file size is absolutely enormous. Thankfully, the entire DOOM campaign fits on a single Nintendo Switch cartridge. The multiplayer component will be available as a separate download should you wish to play online against others, but despite my love for it, the multiplayer mode has been largely ignored since launch.

We’re all incredibly excited to see how DOOM runs on the Switch. We know that it will utilize dynamic resolution and run at a locked 30 fps, so there have been some major adjustments and optimizations implemented to make this work on the Switch. All of the footage we’ve seen looks phenomenal, though. As soon as we get our hands on this game we’ll be sure to report back with our impressions, so stay tuned!