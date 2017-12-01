DOOM VFR Drops Brutal New Launch Trailer, Plus PC Specs

Bethesda’s brutal DOOM title has seen a couple of interesting reiterations in recent time, including the Hellish game seeing a Nintendo Switch release. Now that the VR version of the FPS is here, it is time to celebrate with a brand new launch trailer to bring in the new experience:

The trailer is about what you’d expect from a DOOM video, lots of death, destruction, and overall badassery. But the VR re-imagining of a favourite title does come with quite a bit of requirements in order to enjoy the title the way it was meant to be enjoyed. Bethesda has released what exactly PC players need in order to get down on some DOOM VFR themselves, and the minimum is pretty brutal in itself.

Players will need a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070/AMD Radeon RX 480 at minimum … though they even say higher is more recommended. The headset tech is demanding, and no one wants to go into a completely immersive gametype with pixelated graphics and sloppy mechanics. If your graphics card doesn’t meet the standard, it might be time for that upgrade. Good news is, the AMD counterpart is cheaper than Nvidia, so there’s a place to start if you’re looking to join in on the fun.

DOOM VFR is available right now for PlayStation VR and the HTC Vive. For the PC players, below are the minimum and recommended specs for the latest rendition of the shooter:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions) Processor: CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 or better

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or better

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or better Storage: 17 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: