Valve’s ‘Dota 2’ Gets its First Funko Pop Figures

Valve’s popular MOBA game Dota 2 has been going strong for years now but, surprisingly, it took this long for the game to get its first wave of Funko Pop figures.

The lineup includes classic characters Juggernaut, Pudge, Phantom Assassin, and Spirit Breaker – all of which look fantastic. If you want to secure them for your collection, the entire standard lineup of figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for August. A figure of Earthshaker with totem will be available exclusively at GameStop in July.

Of course, this isn’t Valve’s first rodeo with Funko. Pop figures based on Portal and Team Fortress 2 were released last year and can be ordered now. A line of Dota 2 figures was also released by Good Smile Company a few years back. Some of those figures are still available to order directly from Valve.

In related news, ThinkGeek has acquired a small number of Overwatch Funko Pops featuring Mercy in her cobalt skin! The figure is an exclusive of their parent company GameStop, but ThinkGeek is only place you can them online right now at a price that’s near list. Grab one here while supplies last (limit 2 per customer).

Currently, the Overwatch Cobalt Mercy Funko Pop figure is valued at around $32, which makes getting one at ThinkGeek for $14.99 a no-brainer – even with a small shipping charge. Better hurry though, because they probably won’t last long.

