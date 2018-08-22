Dota 2 Adds Hilarious Gabe Newell Voice Pack

DOTA 2 is that other popular MOBA for PC gamers to enjoy for those that just couldn’t quite get their vibe on with League of Legends. No stranger to new voice packs, probably one of the funnier ones have been unveiled and it is so, so appropriate for the game itself. There’s even the video above showing him rehearsing for his MOBA spotlight.

The above video has no right being as funny as it actually is with voice lines like “Please email me at GabeN@valvesoftware.com and let me know about your rampage.” This is seriously a masterpiece, people. We have to treasure this gift.

For those that want to glorify Gabe in all of his wonders, his voice back is part of the International Battle Pass for $10. For those that purchased it, 25% of the proceeds go towards the 25 million dollar prize pool. It pays not to be a scrub.

Don’t play enough to justify the purchase but still want to enjoy the soothing sounds of Newell himself? Our sister site GameSpot shared a video by YouTuber DotaBoyz that compiled all of them into one easy-to-watch video. Enjoy:

For more about DOTA 2, now available on Steam: