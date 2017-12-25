Double Fine Mobile Games Are On Sale for 99 cents

Looking for a way to kill the time on the long commute home from the holidays? If you’re an iOS user, this season is chock full of games at huge discounts, and that includes several titles from Double Fine Games. All of Double Fine’s titles are priced at 99 cents, including headline-makers like Grim Fandango and cult favorites like Broken Age.

Grim Fandango, released way back in 1998 and originally published by LucasArts, has been hailed as one of the most acclaimed adventure games of all time, and made its comeback just a few years ago by bridging to modern consoles and mobile platforms. It’s available almost everywhere, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, PC, Android, iOS, and Mac OS. It’s been remastered with cleaner graphics and sound, and you can get it for iOS now.

Also remastered for all platforms, Full Throttle is a 1995 action title that is now perfectly suited to 4K console play. But for mobile users, the experience is just as beautiful. Here’s the basic idea of the game, from the official site: “One minute you’re on the road, riding, not a care in the world. Then some guy in a suit comes along and says he’s got a deal for you and your gang. But when you come to, you’ve got a lump on your head, the law on your back, and a feeling in your gut that the road you’re on is about to get a lot rougher…” You can pick it up for iOS here.

Broken Age is a much newer title, with developer Tim Schafer’s influence woven deep into the story. It features a recognizable voice cast, gorgeous graphics, and a sweet story to boot. It’s 99 cents, just like all of the other titles, and definitely worth picking up for the long trip.

Finally, Day of the Tentacle is available in remastered format, just in case you needed something a little darker to play this holiday.