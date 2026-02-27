After 25 Years, I’m Shocked We Still Haven’t Gotten A Good Game In This Iconic Franchise

It used to be that when a movie franchise, comic book run, or series of novels blew up in popularity, a video game adaptation of dubious quality wasn’t too far behind. Over time, these adaptations have begun to fade away, slowly becoming a thing of the past, leaving room for a handful of experiences that adhere to the expectations established by modern gaming trends. Simply put, it is no longer good enough for a video game adaptation to loosely follow the plot, have a handful of linear levels that vaguely resemble set pieces and locations from the source material, and voice actors that do a mostly competent job of imitating their silver screen counterparts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To be clear, I’m very much glad we’ve moved away from an era of terrible adaptations, as charming as some of them may have been. However, it often means that some of the most iconic franchises that would undeniably benefit from a truly incredible game are left without one. It mesmerises me that the likes of The Hunger Games never received a proper video game adaptation, despite its very concept becoming immensely popular within the industry shortly after its release. Perhaps more baffling is the distinct lack of good adaptations of The Lord of the Rings, a franchise so iconic that one would have assumed developers would be eager to work within its universe. Sadly, aside from a handful of notable titles, the majority of LOTR games are terrible, a fact that, frankly, we must rectify very soon.

The Lord Of The Rings Deserves Better Video Game Adaptations

Image courtesy of Monolith Productions and WB Games

I want to preface this discussion with a concession that there are, indeed, good Lord of the Rings games. I grew up playing Battle for Middle-earth 2, was pleasantly surprised by Conquest on the Xbox 360, and can appreciate the many innovative facets of both Shadow of Mordor and War’s gameplay. However, what surprises me most is that, amongst the very best Lord of the Rings games, there are not just a plethora of truly awful titles that undeniably miss the mark, but only one that offers an experience akin to that of the books and movies.

Truly, the only game that accurately captures the journey that so crucially defines the original LOTR trilogy is Lord of the Rings Online, and that is riddled with its fair share of issues. Considering it is one of the oldest MMOs still active, there’s plenty of outdated quest design, laboriously dull combat, and visuals that don’t ever quite translate the beauty of Tolkien’s world. Lord of the Rings Online is certainly an admirable attempt and was likely once considered the apex of LOTR in video game form, but now it feels a little too antiquated.

Really, all that’s left in terms of genuinely good Lord of the Rings games is the Gollum game. I jest, of course. The most critically praised Lord of the Rings games are the Shadow of titles. These do offer some genuinely enthralling insight into the world of Middle-earth and plenty of action-packed, Assassin’s Creed-inspired fun, but again, fail to really capture the spirit and essence of what makes The Lord of the Rings so phenomenal in the first place: the journey. Ironically, the only game to have truly reproduced the magic of The Lord of the Rings is the distinctly non-LOTR-related Dragon’s Dogma 2, a game that prioritizes adventure and travelling with your companions above all else.

Perhaps for many, Shadow of Mordor and War perfectly encapsulate exactly what they want from a LOTR video game. For others, LOTR Online may just scratch that itch. However, I feel as if there is nothing, at least suited for our modern sensibilities and expectations, that accurately portrays the whimsy and magic of Howard Shore’s score, the sweeping landscapes so vividly described in Tolkien’s original masterpieces and realized in Jackson’s adaptation, and the bonds and friendships of the fellowship. I don’t want to experience Frodo’s journey in video game form, or another character plucked from the depths of LOTR lore. Rather, I want to experience my own hero’s journey, one that manages to capture the epic scale of Middle-earth and the quiet moments of friendship, love, and adventure.

We Need An Open-World Lord Of The Rings Game

Back in 2025, Insider Gaming reported that a Lord of the Rings game was in the works, designed to “compete with Hogwarts Legacy.” When I heard this news, I was, frankly, rather ecstatic. Since the moment I first watched The Lord of the Rings, and in the numerous times I’ve plodded through each of the densely detailed novels, I have longed for an open-world game that immerses me in the iconic locations of Middle-earth as much as its very best adaptations have done.

I sincerely hope that this, much like Hogwarts Legacy did for Harry Potter fans in 2023, captures the essence of Middle-earth in a way no other game has thus far achieved. However, I have my doubts. For one, Embracer, the same publisher that signed off on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, is still in charge of the IP when it comes to video games. It is also responsible for the closure of several game studios, laying off hundreds of staff, and the cancellation of 15 games purely down to its mishandling of the studios under its umbrella. A quick Google of the upcoming Lord of the Rings open-world game will net you with an overwhelming lack of enthusiasm from the wider gaming community as a result of Embracer’s involvement.

I also doubt that an open-world Lord of the Rings game will focus on the key aspects needed to create a definitive LOTR gaming experience. The upcoming movies and somewhat disappointing TV show have been hellbent on exploring facets of LOTR lore that simply aren’t that necessary. The same can be said of Shadow of Mordor and War, as well as the Gollum game, all of which touch on some potentially interesting ideas, while completely missing the point of what makes The Lord of the Rings so beloved in the first place. Sure, the world is fascinating and detailed, leading to a plethora of possible questions for expanded media to answer. But at the heart of it is an adventure unlike any other, an exploration of war, grief, the bonds of friendship, and family.

Maybe my assessment of The Lord of the Rings is wrong. Maybe I’m the fool for not wanting every LOTR game to be stuffed with references, extremely detailed lore breakdowns, and endless cameos. Or, maybe, just maybe, there are others out there who want to exist within this world, not be bothered by its history or its famous faces, but embark on our own journey, carving our own path through Middle-earth as Frodo and Bilbo and the many adventurers before them had done. If this open-world LOTR game can deliver even an ounce of the magic Harry Potter fans feel the first time they step into Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy, I suspect I’ll be happy. Regardless, I just want this period of lacklustre Lord of the Rings games to be over. I hope, in the end, it’s only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass.

Do you think the Lord of the Rings open-world game will be good? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!