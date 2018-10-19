‘Double Switch’ Returning To PS4 and Steam, Thanks To ‘Night Trap’ Team

A while back, the team at Screaming Villains brought back Digital Pictures’ “masterpiece” of a full-motion video game, Night Trap, to consoles and PC, enabling the kind of classic gaming memories that we could only get from the likes of Sega CD and 3DO. Well, it worked once, so why not do it again?

The developers have announced that they’re bringing back another Sega CD “favorite” — this time the enemy-trapping full-motion video game Double Switch. The game is slated to arrive on PC and PlayStation 4 starting on December 11, with a special physical release of the PS4 version being planned by Limited Run Games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not familiar with Double Switch? Check out the video below, but let’s give you the lowdown of what the game is about.

The game features Corey Haim — yes, that Corey Haim from The Lost Boys and License To Drive — as he assists you with controlling cameras within a fancy apartment complex. But this isn’t just another simple night of surveillance. Nope, there’s a group of masked killers making the rounds, and it’s up to you to stop them before they can injure the tenants.

So how do you do it? With traps, of course. You can activate certain things throughout the complex to stop them from hurting people. But be careful — your traps can also grab the tenants as well, if your timing isn’t perfect. It’s a matter of trial and error, but one that rewards you (we think?) as you go back through the scenarios.

Regarding that physical release by Limited Run Games, you can check out the cover art below, which features Haim front and center in his hacker-like gear, along with a woman dressed up as Cleopatra and a handyman that tries to lend a hand when it comes to certain traps within the building. You can pre-order it here starting on November 2nd.

The Double Switch releases ties in with its 25th anniversary, so more than likely we’ll see special features similar to what Night Trap had, including a possible mode that introduces a “director’s cut” of sorts. Screaming Villains hasn’t confirmed these features yet, but we should know more soon.

The trailer above should take you back to the old-school, and also shows off the remastering work of Screaming Villains in making it look “new”…even if it doesn’t. All the same, this probably isn’t the last we’ve seen from Digital Pictures’ library. Hopefully Sewer Shark can’t be that far behind.