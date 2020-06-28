Dr Disrespect Fans Can't Believe Twitch Hasn't Given Reason For Permanent Ban

Banned Twitch streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm's fans want to know why he was suspended. He took to Twitter on Saturday evening to tell all of his followers that he still has not been given a reason for the punishment. When Dr Disrespect broke the news, his name quickly got trending on social media again as fans and his fellow streamers began crying out for answers. They might be waiting for a while as the ball is in Twitch’s court as a “terms of service” violation could mean just about anything. Still, as the days move on, more people are going to want to know why one of the most popular performers on the platform was cast out without any reason given.

As Comicbook.com’s Tanner Dedmon explained, “Twitch’s policy is that it doesn’t discuss the specifics of streamers’ bans nor does it often talk about their punishments, so it’s expected that we won’t hear directly from the platform why the streamer was banned or for how long.”

Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time. -Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” Twitch told CNN Business reporter Shannon Liao. “These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Dr. Disrespect’s wife went on Instagram to thank all the fans for their support throughout the announcement of the ban. Mrs. Assassin was extremely faithful for the support as the future of her husband’s career on the platform hangs in the balance.

“The outpouring of love, support, strength, and kindness from the arena has truly been overwhelming,” the post read. “You all have made my heart full and I can not thank you enough. No one better out there than the CC. You guys are amazing! Much love to you all.”

